Posted: Feb 26, 2026 8:00 AMUpdated: Feb 26, 2026 8:00 AM

Tom Davis

You are invited to have fun and help The Washington County School Supply Drive a.k.a. Pack the Backpacks with a special Bingo event Friday, March 6, at St Lukes Episcopal Church at 8th and Dewey in Bartlesville.

Appearing on COMMUNITY CONNECTION, Cindy Dronyk and Shelley Davidson said the doors open at 5:30pm with the games starting at 6pm. The3 cost is $12 per ticket and one ticket gives you entry and 10 games. Get there early to purchase a delicious Frito Chilli Pie and bid on the dessert auctions.