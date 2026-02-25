Posted: Feb 25, 2026 2:32 PMUpdated: Feb 25, 2026 2:32 PM

Nathan Thompson

A Bartlesville High School senior with her sights set on the sky recently spent a week at the Capitol learning how laws are made on the ground.

Rebekah Stephens served as a page for Rep. Judd Strom, R-Copan, during the third week of the Second Session of the 60th Legislature.

Stephens, a senior at Bartlesville High School, plans to become a pilot. She is part of the school’s four-year aviation program and was a member of its inaugural class.

She will be among the first students to complete the program, which uses the Aircraft Owners and Pilots Association's "You Can Fly" high school curriculum. The STEM-based coursework is designed to introduce students to careers in aviation and aerospace.

Strom said he was proud to host a student who is already charting a clear path for her future, especially with how well Oklahoma's aerospace industry is booming.

"Oklahoma’s aerospace industry is growing rapidly, and students like Rebekah are the future of that workforce," Strom said. "She is already gaining hands-on experience in aviation, and I was glad to help show her the ropes at the Capitol so she could see the policy side as well. Understanding how state government supports industries like aerospace will serve her well as she pursues her goals."

As a page, Stephens assisted Strom and legislative staff with daily tasks, delivered messages on the House floor, observed committee meetings and participated in a mock page legislative session.

Stephens said the experience helped her better understand how decisions at the Capitol affect daily life.

"You do not always realize how much our lives are shaped by what happens here," Stephens said. "Being at the Capitol gave me a better understanding of how our state and communities work and made me a more informed citizen. I also enjoyed meeting people from across Oklahoma and learning from their experiences."

In addition to her aviation studies, Stephens has built a strong record of leadership. She has served as an assistant summer camp counselor, works as a youth soccer referee and helps lead aviation lessons for local elementary students. She also competes in varsity cross country and soccer and received her team’s "Champion of Character" award as a junior.

This year, she also secured an internship at the Bartlesville Municipal Airport with a jet aircraft maintenance company, where she works alongside mechanics and learns about aircraft systems.

Strom said the page program gives students a firsthand look at the legislative process and encourages civic involvement.

"Our page program is one of the best ways for young people to see state government in action," Strom said. "When students like Rebekah take the time to learn about public service, it strengthens our communities and our state."

Stephens said she hopes the experience will help her grow both personally and professionally.

"I wanted to serve as a page to challenge myself and step outside my comfort zone," she said. "There is so much to learn from this environment. I am grateful for the opportunity to observe the legislative process up close and to bring those lessons with me into my future education and career."

The Oklahoma House of Representatives High School Page Program allows students to assist legislators and staff, observe committee meetings and participate in a mock legislative session during their week of service.