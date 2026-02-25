Posted: Feb 25, 2026 2:32 PMUpdated: Feb 25, 2026 2:32 PM

Brian McSweeney

A Bartlesville man is facing a felony charge after allegedly possessing a 3D-printed firearm.

23-year-old Dylan Golightly was charged on Wednesday with possession of imitation firearm while on probation.

According to the Oklahoma Probation and Parole Office, authorities visited Golightly's residence on Feb. 24 and allegedly located a 3D-printed replica of a pistol. The weapon was allegedly a 3D copy of a Glock model pistol with a functioning slide and detachable magazine. The magazine allegedly had several 3D-printed bullets inside, similar to real pistol cartridges.

Golightly was convicted in 2025 with possession of a firearm after delinquent adjudication.