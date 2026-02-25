Posted: Feb 25, 2026 10:05 AMUpdated: Feb 25, 2026 10:06 AM

Tom Davis

Appearing on COMMUNITY CONNECTION, Bartlesville Chamber of Commerce Tressa Cruse said the Chamber has had a busy week.

Tressa said, "In the past week, we've had multiple events where we've been able to showcase our town. We've been, we hosted Senator Markwayne Mullen along with the high school. We had pretty much a sold-out women in business event. It was our most highly attended event on Wednesday."

Tressa said, "Great things are happening at the chamber. A lot of momentum. We have two events coming up in the next week for our members. So, if you would like to become a member, please go to Bartlesville.com. One of them we partnered with Truity and it is focused on AI on March 3rd and then we have our business after hours on March 5th at Green Country Village.

Dallas Hindman with Archway Properties was also on the program. Dallas talked about how the chamber and businesses help each other and he thanked the chamber for the help they've shown his family.