Posted: Feb 24, 2026 2:35 PMUpdated: Feb 24, 2026 2:35 PM

Brian McSweeney

A convicted sex offender living in Bartlesville is facing an additional felony charge.

18-year-old Tiffany Booker was charged on Tuesday with failure to register as a sex offender and residing within 2,000 feet of a school as a sex offender.

According to the Bartlesville Police Department, Booker allegedly admitted to authorities on Feb. 23 that she had been living in Bartlesville for two weeks prior to her registration and was residing within 2,000 feet of a school.

A registration officer in Kansas allegedly notified the Bartlesville Police Department that Booker did not complete paperwork notifying authorities that she was moving nor did she check in during January 2026.

Booker was convicted in January 2022 for aggravated indecent liberties with a child in Butler County, Kan.

Booker will appear in court again on March 6 at 9 a.m. Her bond is set at $25,000.