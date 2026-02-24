News
Barnsdall Schools
Early Childhood Enrollment Coming Up at Barnsdall
Barnsdall Schools will be holding registration for incoming pre-schoolers and kindergarten students on Thursday, March 5. Enrollment for Pre-kindergarten students is capped at 20 students.
In order to enroll your child for the 2026-2027 school year, you must bring a birth certificate, shot records and a CDIB card if applicable. Your child can also get a Panther signing photo, but that isn't a requirement.
