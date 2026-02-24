Posted: Feb 24, 2026 10:06 AMUpdated: Feb 24, 2026 10:48 AM

Tom Davis

Mike Mazzei is a Republican running Governor of Oklahoma. Mazzei is the Founder and CEO of Trinity Strategic Wealth, a premier financial planning firm with over $1.5 billion in assets under management.

Mazzei was elected to the Oklahoma State Senate in 2004, serving Senate District 25 for 12 years. During his tenure, he chaired the Senate Finance Committee for a decade, advocating for lower taxes, fiscal responsibility, and economic growth.

When his time in the Senate came to an end in 2016, Mazzei joined Oklahoma Gov. Kevin Stitt as his Secretary of Budget from 2019 to 2020, where he played a pivotal role in achieving the largest state savings account in history at the time—over $1 billion.

Joing us on COMMUNITY CONNECTION, Mazzeo talked about his plan to uplift education in Oklahoma. Mazzie said, " We are now 50th--rock bottom in the US in education." He added, "Over the last 25 years, Oklahoma taxpayers have injected massive amounts of cash into government schools. Yet the outcomes keep getting worse. 80% of students in government schools today can not read at grade level. That is shameful."

He said that Oklahoma’s education problems can be traced to two glaring issues: Financial mismanagement and left-wing School Boards adding, "Fraud and DEI nonsense will end on my watch."

Mazzei wants to end foreign ownership of land in Oklahoma. He said, "The Chinese now own land in all 77 counties in Oklahoma. They have the ability to launch drone attacks, poison our water, or introduce disease to our people and our food supply.' He added, "Oklahoma is home to five major military bases and foreign land ownership is a public safety threat and a national security issue."

Mazzei said that, if elected governor, he will put an immediate stop to the sale of land to hostile foreign entities and expel them from the state. His entire platform can be found on his website at https://www.mikeforok.com/platform