Posted: Feb 24, 2026 9:40 AMUpdated: Feb 24, 2026 9:41 AM

Nathan Thompson

The office of Congressman Josh Brecheen is now accepting submissions for the Congressional Art Competition.

Each spring, Members of the House of Representatives host a nationwide high school art competition to recognize and encourage artistic talent across our nation. The theme for this year's completion is "Celebrating 250 years of America."

Students' artwork and accompanying registration forms must be received in Brecheen's Claremore office by 5 p.m. Central on April 17. Submissions may be mailed to or dropped off at:

The Honorable Josh Brecheen

223 W Patti Page Blvd.

Claremore, OK 74017

For more information, please click here.