Posted: Feb 24, 2026 6:39 AMUpdated: Feb 24, 2026 6:39 AM

Chase Almy

Northeastern Oklahoma has a new noise problem, and it’s called Labadie House.

The Northeast Oklahoma alt-punk wrecking crew just dropped their four-song EP Everyone Is Bones, and instead of politely entering the regional scene, they’ve opted to kick the door off the hinges and claim the room. Subtle? Not remotely. Effective? Absolutely.

The band pushes a high-energy blend of punk and metal on this release, stacking melodic punk urgency against southern metal weight and hardcore aggression. It’s loud, tight, and built for packed rooms where the stage feels optional and the crowd becomes part of the performance.

“That’s My Dawg” acts as the early rallying cry. Yes, the dog-pic line is real. No, it’s not filler humor. The track balances sarcasm with muscle, layering sharp, down-tuned guitars over drums that move like they’re late for something important. The hook lands hard. The breakdown lands harder. Controlled chaos with purpose.

Across Everyone Is Bones, the guitars carry metallic grit while the rhythm section drives relentlessly forward. Nothing feels overproduced or sanitized. The raw edges remain intact, giving the EP a live-room intensity that avoids sounding nostalgic or polished into radio comfort.

Their earlier single, “Curtain Call,” also helped build momentum, with its music video and track was filmed and recorded inside Theater Bartlesville. A fitting visual setting, pairing local history with a band clearly trying to write its own next chapter on that same stage.

At just four tracks, the EP stays lean and focused. No filler. No wandering solos just to fill space. Just a concentrated burst of energy that feels like the opening move in something much bigger.

If this is Northeast Oklahoma’s new wave of heavy punk leadership, Labadie House is making sure they’re standing at the front of it.

Photo Courtesy of Labadie House