Posted: Feb 23, 2026 8:10 PMUpdated: Feb 24, 2026 11:28 AM

Ty Loftis

Osage Nation citizens went to the polls on Monday to narrow down the field in the upcoming election for assistant chief and principal chief. Three candidates were running for each position and the two candidates receiving the most votes advanced to June's general election.



During Monday's primary election, Joe Tillman and Scott Bighorse received the most votes for principal chief, while John Shaw and Scott Johnson received the most votes to become assistant principal chief.



The general election is set for June 1.

