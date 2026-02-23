Posted: Feb 23, 2026 2:49 PMUpdated: Feb 23, 2026 2:49 PM

Ty Loftis

The Pawhuska Police Department worked in conjunction with the Osage County Sheriff's Office to arrest a Florida man hiding in Pawhuska.

The Pinellas County Sheriff's Office informed the Pawhuska Police Department that Dakya Kirby was wanted on charges of cruelty toward a child and sexual assault and battery on a minor.