Posted: Feb 23, 2026 2:49 PMUpdated: Feb 23, 2026 2:49 PM

Florida Man in Osage County Jail on Child Abuse Charges

Ty Loftis
The Pawhuska Police Department worked in conjunction with the Osage County Sheriff's Office to arrest a Florida man hiding in Pawhuska.
 
The Pinellas County Sheriff's Office informed the Pawhuska Police Department that Dakya Kirby was wanted on charges of cruelty toward a child and sexual assault and battery on a minor. 
 
Kirby was booked into the Osage County Jail and is waiting on extradition back to Florida.

