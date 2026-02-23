Posted: Feb 23, 2026 1:16 PMUpdated: Feb 23, 2026 2:52 PM

Ty Loftis

On Thursday, a Hominy man was booked into the Osage County Jail on the felony charge of attempting to use a minor to distribute, dispense or transport a controlled dangerous substance.

A Hominy Police Department Facebook post states they received intel that James Tisher was engaging in conversations with minors, as young as 12 years old regarding drug activity. After a lengthy investigation, they were able to obtain a search warrant and press charges against Tisher.