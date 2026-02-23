Posted: Feb 23, 2026 12:44 PMUpdated: Feb 23, 2026 12:44 PM

Ty Loftis

The Board of Osage County Commissioners met at the fairgrounds for a regularly scheduled meeting at the fairgrounds on Monday morning.

At that meeting, there were two utility permits signed for district one. The board also approved 4Paws animal shelter in Pawhuska to use the agriculture building for three events in 2026 at a reduced rate.

Assessor Ed Quinton Jr. talks about how he will be of assistance when the data center begins to roll out its "project spring" in Sand Springs.