Posted: Feb 23, 2026 12:29 PMUpdated: Feb 23, 2026 12:31 PM

Nathan Thompson

The Washington County Commissioners approved a form Monday to the State of Oklahoma for a claim of lost ad valorum revenue due to exempt manufacturing facilities in the county.

District 1 Commissioner Mitch Antle says it is a small amount, but there are two companies within the county that claim the exemption

Washington County Second Deputy Assessor Beth Graham explains the process to claim the lost revenue

In other business, the commissioners sent a payment request for utility right-of-way work on the Saunders Bridge project in the southern end of the county and also declared four projects as priority roads and bridges for future funding.