Posted: Feb 23, 2026 10:17 AMUpdated: Feb 23, 2026 10:17 AM

Brian McSweeney

The Nowata County Commissioners held a reguarly scheduled meeting at the Nowata County Annex.

The board discussed improvements to the courthouse and approved a reimbursement claim from the election board.

During a discussion of dispatcher radio signals in areas of the county with a weaker signal, Nowata County Undersheriff Doug Sonenberg says it's become a safety issue.

In other business, the board also awarded rock bids and approved an agreement for work on private property in district two.

The commissioners tabled items regarding the county's drug and alcohol testing policy and a resolution for road and bridge funding priorities.