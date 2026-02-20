Posted: Feb 20, 2026 5:09 PMUpdated: Feb 20, 2026 5:09 PM

Nathan Thompson

A former Dewey pet salon owner will spend the next two years in jail after pleading guilty to animal cruelty charges.

51-year-old Angela Aldana was sentenced Feb. 17 to two consecutive one-year jail terms after pleading guilty to two misdemeanor counts of cruelty to animals. In addition to jail time, Aldana must write apology letters to the owners of the dogs she groomed, complete 200 hours of community service after her release and pay about $1,000 in fines and court fees.

According to court records, Dewey police began investigating in May 2025 after a former employee of Angie’s Pet Salon came forward with video evidence alleging abuse.

Investigators say one video shows Aldana striking a dog in the nose with nail clippers while trimming its nails. When the dog pulled away, Aldana allegedly hit the dog in the face with a brush, pulled on its legs until it cried out in pain and applied pressure to its neck, causing the dog to cry out again.

A second video allegedly shows another employee directing a high-pressure blow dryer into a dog’s ear canal. The dog attempted to pull away, but the employee muzzled the dog and continued grooming, according to investigators.

The former employee told police she witnessed multiple instances of abuse by Aldana and quit her job because of the incidents.