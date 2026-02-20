News
Nowata County News
Posted: Feb 20, 2026 3:25 PMUpdated: Feb 20, 2026 3:25 PM
Oklahoma Union Announces Adjusted Class Schedule
Brian McSweeney
Oklahoma Union School has announced changes to their school calendar to reflect snow days.
Oklahoma Union will not have school on April 3, 10, and 17. April 3 is Good Friday.
School will be in session on April 24, May 1 and May 8. OKU notes that more adjustments will be made if additional snow days are taken. The condition falls on the days that school will not be in session.
