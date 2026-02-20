Posted: Feb 20, 2026 2:15 PMUpdated: Feb 20, 2026 2:15 PM

Brian McSweeney

A Bartlesville man is facing a felony charge after allegedly performing indecent acts on a minor child.

69-year-old Terry Gillett was charged on Friday with lewd or indecent acts to a child under 16.

According to the Bartlesville Police Department, Gillett was allegedly staying at the victim's residence from approximately Nov. 24 to Dec. 13, 2025 and would occasionally watch the victim.

During a forensic interview, the victim allegedly stated that Gillett would touch the victim inappropriately and perform indecent acts on the victim.

The victim is reportedly three years old.