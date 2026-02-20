Posted: Feb 20, 2026 12:46 PMUpdated: Feb 20, 2026 12:46 PM

Ty Loftis

The Bartlesville Employee Advisory Committee has named its February employee of the month. Accounting and Finance Lead Customer Service Technician Karla Fecht was nominated by her co-workers earlier in the month. Here is part of what Whitney Mosley had to say about Fecht's hardwork:

"Working alongside Karla has shown us just how special she truly is. She has a way of always grounding everyone around her, even in the most stressful moments. When a frustrated or upset customer walks in, we have all seen her step forward without hesitation."