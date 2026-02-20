News
City of Bartlesville
Posted: Feb 20, 2026 12:46 PMUpdated: Feb 20, 2026 12:46 PM
Employee of the Month for February
Ty Loftis
The Bartlesville Employee Advisory Committee has named its February employee of the month. Accounting and Finance Lead Customer Service Technician Karla Fecht was nominated by her co-workers earlier in the month. Here is part of what Whitney Mosley had to say about Fecht's hardwork:
"Working alongside Karla has shown us just how special she truly is. She has a way of always grounding everyone around her, even in the most stressful moments. When a frustrated or upset customer walks in, we have all seen her step forward without hesitation."
For getting the recognition, Fecht will receive eight hours of vacation time, $25 in chamber bucks and a gift card.
