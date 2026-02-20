Posted: Feb 20, 2026 12:27 PMUpdated: Feb 20, 2026 12:29 PM

Ty Loftis

A Washington County Emergency Management Facebook post states the fire remains contained and 16 area agencies continue to monitor any hot spots. No homes were lost in the fire.

This comes after a fire broke out near Onion Prairie Road and Rattlesnake Hill on Thursday afternoon. Evacuations were put in place and a shelter was set up at Ramona's First Baptist Church.

While the red flag warning has been lifted for Friday, burning is still discouraged.