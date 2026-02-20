Posted: Feb 20, 2026 10:18 AMUpdated: Feb 20, 2026 10:49 AM

Tom Davis

Appearing on COMMUNITY CONNECTION, Pastor Rando Gamble of Get Real Ministries invited everyone to their monthly Jesus Burger event this Saturday, noon, at 411 W. 14th Street, in Bartlesville.

Pastor Gamble urged everyone to come and be fed spiritually and physically with others that have recovered from all kinds of addictions, and life struggles that have been healed or being healed. He said, " There will be baptisms, free food, free clothes and free love all paid for by Jesus."

Gamble also talked about his recent trip with other followers of Jesus to the troubled city of Minneapolis, MN. He and his men's group brought at wooden cross of Jesus with them to that ctiy that has been divided over immigtation enforcment and allegations of illegal actions and possbile fraud by some Somalis residents.