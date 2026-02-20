Posted: Feb 20, 2026 10:17 AMUpdated: Feb 20, 2026 10:17 AM

Brian McSweeney

The Board of Nowata County Commissioners have a regularly scheduled meeting on Monday morning at the Nowata County Annex.

The commissioners will discuss improvements to the courthouse, an agreement for work on private property in district two and possibly approve a resolution for road and bridge funding priorities.

The board will also discuss a drug and alcohol testing policy, review a reimbursement claim from the election board, award rock bids and hear an update from Emergency Manager Laurie Summers.

Monday’s meeting begins at 9 a.m. at the Nowata County Annex, located at 228 N. Maple St.