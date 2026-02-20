News
Oklahoma
Posted: Feb 20, 2026 9:48 AMUpdated: Feb 20, 2026 9:51 AM
CAPITOL CALL 2-20-26 Powered by Phillips 66
Tom Davis
Fresh from the Bartlesville Chamber of Commerce "Eggs and Issues" event on Friday, where Representative John B. Kane, Senator Julie Daniels, and Representative Judd Strom met with constituents, the trio joined us in studio for KWON Radio's CAPITOL CALL program powered by Phillips 66
We sought each lawamker's reaction to Devon Energy moving some operations to Texas:
Rep. John B. Kane compares the move to the ConocoPhillips merger noting this is more indicative of industry evolution than Oklahoma's business climate.
Rep. Judd Strom expressed "no concern," arguing that while marketing and refining move toward the coast, the "getting it out of the ground" remains an Oklahoma strength.
Sen. Julie Daniels highlighted her legislative efforts to protect the oil industry, specifically a bill to shield fossil fuel companies from "frivolous" climate change lawsuits if they follow existing regulations.
On the state budget, Rep. Kane said the collections for the current year are exceeding estimates and he's anticipation of a $750 million to $800 million deposit into state savings due to excess revenue.
In the senate, Julie Daniels spoke on the ongoing discussions regarding ad valorem (property) tax adjustments and the potential for a vote of the people to change constitutional tax language.
Rep. Judd Strom addressed the legislative logjam. He said, "Over 4,000 bills were eligible at the start of the session. The House is currently whittling down 1,588 new bills, while the Senate manages nearly 1,000." He added, "Historically, only about 416 bills are signed into law by the Governor each year."
Rep. Kane talked about his "Tim Tebow" Bill. Kane said, This bill aims to allow virtual charter and homeschool students to participate in extracurricular activities in their resident school districts." He added, "Passed committee for the first time; Senator Daniels will serve as the Senate author."
Rep. Strom brought up The Reading Sufficiency Act saying, "This is a priority for both chambers focused on early intervention (K-2nd grade) rather than holding students back in 3rd grade." He added, "This focuses on intensive tutoring and identifying literacy issues early."
« Back to News