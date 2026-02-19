News
Feb 19, 2026
Convicted Sex Offender Facing Additional Charges
Brian McSweeney
A convicted sex offender in Washington County is facing additional felony charges.
48-year-old David Rogers, Jr. of Bartlesville, was charged on Thursday with failure to register as a sex offender and living within 2,000 feet of a school as a sex offender.
According to the Bartlesville Police Department, Rogers, Jr. allegedly failed to check-in with authorities during a 90-day period. Rogers, Jr. allegedly failed to confirm his residence.
Rogers, Jr. was convicted in 2009 with lewd molestation in Washington County.
Rogers, Jr. will appear in court again on March 6 at 9 a.m. His bond is set at $50,000.
