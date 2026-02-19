Posted: Feb 19, 2026 2:16 PMUpdated: Feb 19, 2026 2:16 PM

Brian McSweeney

A Dewey man is facing a felony charge after allegedly inhaling air duster while caring for minor children.

38-year-old A.J. Stultz was charged on Thursday with child neglect.

According to the Dewey Police Department, on Dec. 8, 2025, Stultz allegedly lost consciousness while inhaling the can of air duster. Individuals attempted to wake Stultz up and he allegedly became combative once he regained consciousness.

The children were removed from the residence and placed in protective custody.

Stultz pleaded guilty in April 2024 to two counts of child neglect.