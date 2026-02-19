Posted: Feb 19, 2026 9:37 AMUpdated: Feb 19, 2026 9:49 AM

Tom Davis

February is Heart Month and our special guest on KWON's COMMUNITY CONNECTION on Thursday was Dr. Anderson Merhle, Cardiologist at Ascension St. John Jane Phillips Medical Center. Dr. Merhle said this month is a dedicated time to move heart health from the back of the mind to the forefront.

Dr. Aderson Merhle is a member of a comprehensive care team at Ascension St. John Jane Phillips, covering everything from diagnostics to pulmonary rehabilitation. Dr Merhle stressed proactive prevention by know your numbers. He listed the "Top Five" Risk Factors:

Blood Pressure (Goal: Top number around 130)

Cholesterol levels

Blood Sugar (Diabetes management)

Weight/Diet

Smoking habits

Dr. Merhle recommends everyone, even in their late 30s and early 40s, begin assessments and screenings, especially if there is a family history of heart disease.According to Dr. Merhle, the hospital offers a "menu" of confidential tests (e.g., calcium scores, carotid artery checks, and aorta function) that are mailed directly to the patient. He added, " Viewing a screening problem is a win because identifying a vulnerability early, it can be treated medically before it becomes an emergency."

Dr. Merhle urges everyone to watch for hidden symptoms. While chest heaviness is the classic sign, shortness of breath during activity (climbing stairs, walking through a parking lot) is a frequently ignored warning sign. Dr. Merhle said,"If you find yourself winded doing routine tasks, it’s time to see a professional immediately."

In order to sustain a healthy lifestyle, Dr. Merhle likes The Mediterranean Approach by encouraging a diet rich in fish and vegetables without going "cold turkey" on everything you love. The Wellness Center and nutrition programs at Ascension St. John Jane Phillips is where nurses provide personalized dietary coaching. He also reminded listers and viewers that low-to-moderate consistent activity is more effective than sporadic high-intensity workouts.