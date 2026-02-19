Posted: Feb 19, 2026 9:28 AMUpdated: Feb 19, 2026 9:28 AM

Nathan Thompson

Phillips 66 has partnered with Bartlesville Public Schools since 2020 to enhance math education by providing the ST Math program, which uses visual and neuroscience-based methods to improve student understanding and engagement in mathematics.

“Strong math skills are foundational for student success,” said Matt Epperson, Vice President, Human Resources Operations & Services. “By investing in ST Math, Phillips 66 is helping students build confidence, problem-solving skills, and a deeper understanding of mathematics—skills that benefit them well beyond the classroom.”

The $288,000 investment by Phillips 66 over the last six years in the local district has enabled Bartlesville schools and the students to have this technology and program for enhanced math learning.