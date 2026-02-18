Posted: Feb 18, 2026 9:58 AMUpdated: Feb 18, 2026 9:58 AM

Tom Davis

Appearing on KWON Radio's COMMUNITY CONNECTION program, Bartlesville Public Schools Director of Teaching and Learning (and soon-to-be Superintendent) LaDonna Chancellor brought the audience up to date on the latest events and more at our local schools.

LaDonna reminded everyone that this is Agricultural Excellence & National FFA Week and that the Bartlesville High School chapter served their "Steak with Stakeholders" dinner for the school board prior to their meeting on Monday. She also announced that the BPS FFA chapter was named an Oklahoma Model of Excellence, ranking in the top 5 out of 369 programs statewide. LaDonna also praise the excellent work of ag teachers Marty Jones, Cameron Dale, Ashley Darso, and Julie Brennan.

At the school board meeting on Monday, The Truity Foundation made a $60,000 donation to support School Resource Officers (SROs) and the "Bruins on the Run" mentoring program. LaDonna said the total giving since 2009 now exceeds $721,000. She also mentioned that through use of theTruity Credit Union "Bruin Card," a $25,000 check was also presented by Truity Credit Union to the BPS foundation.

LaDonna said that you will likely notice the new video boards for the baseball and softball fields when you see a Bruins game. Chancellor said the boards were funded by the Lyon Foundation and Kimrey Foundation. Also in sports, the boys and girls swimming teams are vying for state individual and team gold. The girls team has already been named Academic State Winners. The official kickoff for spring sports is March 1st for soccer, track, tennis, baseball, and softball.

Chancellor said the school made some new appointments at Monday's meeting with Tiffany Holmes (current Hoover Elementary Principal) named Executive Director of Teaching and Learning and Michael Harp (current High School Principal) named Executive Director of Student Services and Programs. She said applications are now open for the vacated Principal positions at the High School and Hoover Elementary.