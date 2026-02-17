All items on the city council agenda were approved at the latest meeting, and no action was taken following executive session. Officials returned to open session without any announcements or changes stemming from the closed-door discussion.

Police Chief Jimmy Gray presented a departmental update, including the addition of new patrol vehicles to the fleet. The new units are intended to replace older vehicles and improve reliability for officers in the field. Gray also reported that the department has moved to 8-hour shifts, a change aimed at placing more officers on duty at the same time.

The chief also outlined a warrant and amnesty program designed to help residents resolve unpaid tickets. The initiative encourages individuals to pay outstanding fines voluntarily, allowing them to clear warrants without arrest. City officials said the program is intended to reduce the number of low-level warrants while keeping officers focused on more serious calls.