Washington Co. Commissioners Begin Work on New Projects
Nathan Thompson
The Washington County Commissioners had a fairly standard meeting Tuesday morning.
Commission Chair Mike Dunlap says crews across the county are working on projects in each of the three districts.
The commissioners also heard from County Assessor Steve Campbell on new homestead exemptions during 2025. More on that topic will be forthcoming
