Posted: Feb 17, 2026 11:11 AMUpdated: Feb 17, 2026 11:11 AM
Alyssa Shook Named Trust Officer at Arvest Wealth Management
Nathan Thompson
Arvest Wealth Management announces Alyssa Shook has been promoted to trust officer for the Bartlesville region.
Shook joined Arvest Bank in 2014 as a financial sales representative. In 2017, she was promoted to integrated account servicing answer desk specialist and has held the position of IAS business support desk senior since 2023.
As a trust officer, Shook looks forward to building long-term, trusted relationships with her clients and serving their financial needs.
“We are excited to welcome Alyssa to our skilled trust team,” said Brandy Robles, Arvest Wealth Management Regional Trust Manager – Bartlesville Region. “Her experience at Arvest, combined with her exceptional customer service practice, will be beneficial to serving our clients.”
Shook and her husband have three children and recently moved to Talala, where she enjoys baking and attending her kids’ sporting events. Prior to their move, Shook was active as a cheerleading coach for the Future Owasso Rams youth sports program.
