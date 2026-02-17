Posted: Feb 17, 2026 11:11 AMUpdated: Feb 17, 2026 11:11 AM

Nathan Thompson

Arvest Wealth Management announces Alyssa Shook has been promoted to trust officer for the Bartlesville region.

Shook joined Arvest Bank in 2014 as a financial sales representative. In 2017, she was promoted to integrated account servicing answer desk specialist and has held the position of IAS business support desk senior since 2023.

As a trust officer, Shook looks forward to building long-term, trusted relationships with her clients and serving their financial needs.

“We are excited to welcome Alyssa to our skilled trust team,” said Brandy Robles, Arvest Wealth Management Regional Trust Manager – Bartlesville Region. “Her experience at Arvest, combined with her exceptional customer service practice, will be beneficial to serving our clients.”