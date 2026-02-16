Posted: Feb 16, 2026 3:37 PMUpdated: Feb 16, 2026 3:37 PM

Ty Loftis

The Bartlesville Police Department reports that they responded to three separate disturbances over the weekend involving multiple individuals. Several interviews have been conducted and as of Monday afternoon, five arrests have been made. The investigation remains active and additional arrests are likely.

The first disturbance was a shooting incident on Friday afternoon at 14th and Armstrong. Another was a physical altercation at a local convenience store on Saturday. The third was an aggravated assault and robbery.

A press release from the Bartlesville police department states no injuries were reported in the shooting disturbance, but investigators are working to determine who discharged the firearm.

It is believed that several of the individuals involved in these cases have gang affiliation and are primarily juveniles. The Bartlesville Police Department stresses in the press release that they remain committed to proactive enforcement, thorough investigations and ensuring the safety of all residents.

Anybody with additional information is asked to call the Bartlesville Police Department at 918-338-4001. Anonymous tips can be left by calling 918-336-2583. Additional information will be provided as it becomes available.