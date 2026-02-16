News
Osage County
Posted: Feb 16, 2026 2:28 PMUpdated: Feb 16, 2026 2:28 PM
Osage County Jr. Livestock Show Starts Next Week
Ty Loftis
The Osage County Junior Livestock Show takes place next week from the Osage County Fairgrounds in Pawhuska.
Events will begin at 9:30 a.m. Wednesday with a swine show, swine showmanship and pee-wee showmanship. That afternoon at 2 p.m., there will be a goat show, goat showmanship, sheep show, sheep showmanship and additional pee-wee showmanship.
At 9 a.m. on Thursday, there will be an ag mechanics contest. Beginning at 2 p.m. there will be a heifer show. Following that there will be a steer show, beef showmanship, pee-wee showmanship and super showmanship.
The livestock judging contest will take place at 9 a.m. Friday. Dinner will be served at 5 p.m. with an awards ceremony and auction to follow.
« Back to News