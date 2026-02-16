Posted: Feb 16, 2026 2:28 PMUpdated: Feb 16, 2026 2:28 PM

Ty Loftis

The Osage County Junior Livestock Show takes place next week from the Osage County Fairgrounds in Pawhuska.

Events will begin at 9:30 a.m. Wednesday with a swine show, swine showmanship and pee-wee showmanship. That afternoon at 2 p.m., there will be a goat show, goat showmanship, sheep show, sheep showmanship and additional pee-wee showmanship.

At 9 a.m. on Thursday, there will be an ag mechanics contest. Beginning at 2 p.m. there will be a heifer show. Following that there will be a steer show, beef showmanship, pee-wee showmanship and super showmanship.