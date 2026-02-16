Posted: Feb 16, 2026 10:58 AMUpdated: Feb 16, 2026 10:58 AM

Chase Almy

State Sen. McIntosh has introduced Senate Resolution 24 to commemorate the 250th anniversary of the United States and to align with activities planned by the Oklahoma Semiquincentennial Commission. The anniversary will be observed nationwide on July 4, 2026, marking 250 years since the adoption of the Declaration of Independence. State officials say the resolution is intended to reaffirm the principles expressed at the nation’s founding while coordinating with statewide commemorative efforts.

The resolution formally recognizes the Declaration’s statement that all people are created equal and endowed with unalienable rights, including life, liberty, and the pursuit of happiness. It also affirms principles such as freedom of speech and religion, equality under the law, and the constitutional structure of government, including separation of powers and federalism. The measure references historical influences on American governance, including English common law, the Magna Carta, and the English Bill of Rights.

Gov. Kevin Stitt and other state leaders are expected to outline Oklahoma’s anniversary plans during a Feb. 16 press conference at the Oklahoma History Center Museum. The Oklahoma Semiquincentennial Commission is coordinating educational resources, community events, and partnerships with schools and local organizations. Senate Resolution 24 is currently under consideration in the Oklahoma Senate.