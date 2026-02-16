Posted: Feb 16, 2026 10:58 AMUpdated: Feb 16, 2026 11:38 AM

Tom Davis

The Civitan Club is having special meet and greet with food and entertainment Thursday evening from 6-7:30pm at the Haskell Event Space in downtown Barltesville.

Appearing on COMMUNITY CONNECTION, Maria Gus and Joe Sears invited everyone to stop by and get to know the Civitan Club as they are inviting new members to join.

Joe Spears said, "We're doing trivia. Whoever gets the most right, we're honoring them with a big basket for our fundraiser. Maria and I will be directing the entertainment." Joe added, "We need younger people, new members to keep the Civitans going because they really are a great service organization. Bartlesville Club is very active. They fundraise for special needs, disability people, playground equipment, dinosaur park, Civitan Park. It's an organization that enjoys doing good deeds."

As for the fun, Maria Gus said, "We got our trivia from Trivia Goat, which is Jackie Manning's team. And you guys all have seen Jackie's trivia. It's always so entertaining."