Posted: Feb 16, 2026 10:27 AMUpdated: Feb 16, 2026 2:28 PM

Ty Loftis

The Board of Osage County Commissioners will convene for a regularly scheduled meeting at the fairgrounds on Tuesday morning in lieu of Presidents Day.

At that meeting, there will be possible action taken regarding opportunities for 2026 community development block grants with the Oklahoma Department of Commerce.

The Board will also consider accepting emergency REAP funding for the Frontier Shores Fire Department for just over $64,000. Several items of equipment are expected to be declared surplus as well.

Tuesday’s meeting begins at 10 a.m. for those interested in attending.