Posted: Feb 16, 2026 10:21 AMUpdated: Feb 16, 2026 10:22 AM

Tom Davis

The Cherokee Area Council Boy Scouts Friends of Scouting Dinner is set for Thursday, February 26, at the Center in Bartlesville at 6:30PM. Appearing on COMMUNITY CONNECTION, Phillp Wright with the Council annouced the guest speaker is Scouting America Naional Board Chari-Elect Ricky Mason.

Wright said the council has a lot to celebrate. The council had, 13 Eagle Scouts last year which is triple the national average. The council has also received over 60,000 pounds of recycled materials in 2025, became ranked 9th in the nation for female diversity and ranked number 1 in the nation in fall new youth recruitment.