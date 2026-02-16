Posted: Feb 16, 2026 9:53 AMUpdated: Feb 16, 2026 1:41 PM

Tom Davis

Two groups that help veterans locally in Bartlesville are working together at times to be a resource for those who have served. Appearing on COMMUNITY CONNECTION, Jimmy Gray from Veterans Connection Organization (VCO) and Ryan Bevard from Together With Veterans Bartlesville brought us up to date on events and services.

Ryan Bevard said Together With Veterans Bartlesville has changed their everty other month gatherings to a venue. They now meet at Tumbleweeds restaurant on Nowata Road with their next meeting set for March 17 in the big back room.

The groups will host a SAVE training at Tri-County Tech in the Cherokee Room on April 9 from 11:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. The event, which is open to the public, will cover the signs and recognition of mental health crisis in a veteran specifically.

Ryan said, "The more people know, the more people can identify, the more people feel relaxed talking about things that need to be discussed. So we've done several of these trainings, but they've kind of been geared toward first responders, law enforcement and volunteer firefighters." He added, "They're telling you how to react. And the most important thing is be direct in your questionings and that kind of thing. So if you feel like someone is having an issue, go ahead and be direct and just say, 'are you having these thoughts,' and let them take over from there and just listen."

As for joining of forces with Together with Veterans and VCO, Jimmy Gray said, "VCO reached out. Together with Veterans focuses on more of the suicide and those kind of things and with our resources and their resources together, all we're doing is just helping more people."