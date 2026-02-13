Posted: Feb 13, 2026 1:36 PMUpdated: Feb 13, 2026 2:04 PM

Ty Loftis

A Bartlesville woman was seen in Washington County Court on Friday after allegedly being in possession of a controlled drug with intent to distribute earlier this week. Nichole Osburn faces that felony charge and misdemeanor charges of being in possession of drug paraphernalia and driving left of center.

Officers initiated a traffic stop on Osburn after noticing she was driving left of center. It is alleged a K-9 officer had a positive alert on the vehicle. An affidavit states that a search of the vehicle revealed a clear baggie containing a white crystal substance, a red bag with a scale and several other baggies. An additional baggie with a white crystal like substance was located in the vehicle.

A field test came back positive for methamphetamine. In total, Osburn had three grams of methamphetamine on her person.