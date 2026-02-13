Posted: Feb 13, 2026 10:25 AMUpdated: Feb 13, 2026 10:25 AM

Tom Davis

State Senator Julie Daniels, State Representative John B. Kane and Judd Strom joined us in -studio on Friday morning for KWON Radio's CAPITOL CALL Powereed by Phillips 66.

Representative John B. Kane brought up the state budger saying, "We are going to get our final certification number actually today at 10 o'clo ck. It looks like we're going to have a little more general revenue than we anticipated in December, which would help." He added, " We will get a certified number of what will go into next year's budget. And then we appropriate up to 95 percent of that number. We can't do the full 100. Any excess will come back in to the general fund, and that number is looking pretty good."

Senator Julie Daniels talked about her enery bill to spare any oil and gas company that is following the law from any litigation. Daniels said, "We got that out of energy. That's ready to go to the floor. Representative Moore is the House author, so I'm ready to take that to the floor."

Representative Judd Strom talked about his House page from last week, Amina Washington. Strom said, "She is from Wann and she goes to Oklahoma Union High School. She spent some great time in the office. He added, "She got to come and be part of some really big arguments between agencies and budget guys. We even deferred to her a few times for her opinion."

John B. Kane had a page last week as well with Pearson Proctor from Bartlesville. John said, "he is a delightful guy, smart, sharp young man." He added, "It is a really good program. The kids all seem to think they seem to get more out of it than they expect to when they show up. Pearson was in a lot of our appropriation and budget meetings and got to hear some of the same kind of arguing back and forth. And I think it was a great experience for him. I know it was a great experience for me and for our office to have him."

LOOKING AHEAD

John B. Kane said, "I'm excited to come back here next week because, one, we will have the final BOE numbers to talk about. And then I also, Loft is going to have a meeting next week that I think is going to be very interesting in ways that maybe we can be a little more efficient with our dollars.

Senator Daniels said,"I will working with legislative office on the fiscal transparency that we put in place about four or five years ago.

Judd Strom said, "Coming up on the first week that we have those committee deadlines. Every bill has to make it through one of these policy or A and B committees to continue on. We will really start to narrow down what has a possibility of making it over the finish line. I had a deadline this week to get those bills through on the agenda and passed, that'll be Monday.

WRAPPING UP

John B. Kane said, "I did get a bill through committee last week. I even got a yes vote from Representative Strom. Yeah, I had to work hard for that on our tax incentive evaluations. By statute, we're supposed to review all of our tax incentives every four years, which is a great thing. We just changed it up a little bit as to what kind of information we expect to come back to us in these reports."

Senator Daniels said, "This week, I had two different meetings with the Ethics Commission about their rules, our statutes, where the authority of the Ethics Commission and the legislature sometimes cross or where people think they cross because they're constitutional and they actually operate slightly different from other agencies. I am working through some legislation with them that's been filed about different things and what's appropriate for the legislature to do and when we may have strayed into their space." She added, "And my goal is always to get good policy and also have things not end up in the courts where you have the Ethics Commission fighting the legislature. So I just like to go in and say what's really appropriate for us to be doing and try to avoid head-on collisions with anybody."