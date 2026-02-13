Posted: Feb 13, 2026 9:32 AMUpdated: Feb 13, 2026 9:32 AM

Tom Davis

First Presbyterian Church at 505 South Dewey Ave. in Bartlesville invites you to enjoy beatiful music every Wednesday during Lent at your lunch hour.

Appearing on COMMUNITY CONNECTION, Mark Beckwith, Megan Stewart and Lesa Steele with First Prebyterian invited everyone to this event where local performers are featured weekly on Wednesdays from 12:15-12:45 p.m. during Lent from Ash Wednesday through Holy Week.

You are invited to attend these free concerts and you can also purchase $5 sack lunches prepared by Presbyterian Women. The lunch includes a sandwich, chips, homemade cookies and bottle of water.

Feb 18 The Green County Chimers

Feb 25 Wade Daniel on the Piano

Mar 4 Mark Beckwith

Mar 11 Bartlesville Ringers

Mar 18 Bartlesville Orchestra String Quartet

Mar 25 Mindy Farley playing Harp