Posted: Feb 12, 2026 4:58 PMUpdated: Feb 12, 2026 4:58 PM

Nathan Thompson

Amina Washington, an Oklahoma Union High School senior, spent the week serving in the Oklahoma House of Representatives Page Program, assisting Rep. Judd Strom, R-Copan. She served on the House floor while gaining firsthand experience in the legislative process and learning how state laws are debated and passed.

"Amina brought a level of maturity and enthusiasm that stood out immediately," Strom said. "She asked thoughtful questions, paid close attention to the process and carried herself with professionalism beyond her years."

Coming from Wann and a graduating class of just 42 students, Washington said the Page Program reinforced a lesson she believes deeply which is that impact is not measured by the size of your hometown, but by the willingness to step forward and serve.

"I want to make the world a better place, and it just cannot be for a day. It needs to be for good," Washington said. "I do not want to do something that is temporary or just for attention. I want to do work that lasts and truly helps people long after I am gone."

During her week at the Capitol, Washington focused on improving her communication skills and gaining a clearer understanding of how elected officials represent their constituents.

"Students need to understand their local government so that one day they may use their right to vote and take advantage of the resources available to them," Washington said. "If we do not know how our government works, we cannot fully participate in it. Learning about it now prepares us to be informed and engaged citizens."

A leader in Family, Career and Community Leaders of America (FCCLA), Washington, currently serves as Oklahoma FCCLA’s State Vice President of Community Service after previously serving as a district officer. She has also been a captain and co-captain of her school’s cheer and volleyball teams. Her involvement in Family and Consumer Sciences (FCS) courses helped shape her passion for service, equipping her with practical life skills and introducing her to an adviser who encouraged her to apply for the Page Program.

"I wouldn’t be the person I am today without FCCLA," she said. "Through FCCLA, I found my voice. I learned that leadership is not about a title. It is about showing up, serving others and being willing to step forward even when you are unsure of yourself."

Washington plans to attend the University of Missouri to study journalism, with the possibility of also pursuing a career in education. She is driven by a love of writing and a desire to help others better understand the world around them.

"I want to relay the message and reveal the underlying story," she said. "Sometimes people only see the surface of an issue. I want to help uncover what is underneath and give people the full picture. At the same time, I love the idea of teaching and investing in younger generations, so they know their voice matters."

Strom said Washington represented her school and community with professionalism and poise during her time at the Capitol, adding that her commitment to serving others was evident in everything she did.

"She genuinely wants to help people, and that heart for service is something you cannot teach," Strom said. "Young people like Amina give me confidence in the future of our state. She understands that leadership starts with responsibility and a willingness to learn."

Washington credits her grandmother as her role model, describing her as a steady source of optimism and encouragement through hardship. She also expressed gratitude for her former FCS adviser, who encouraged her to apply for the Page Program and helped her see potential she did not always recognize in herself.

No matter where her path leads, she said her mission will remain the same, which is to serve others and create meaningful, lasting change.

"I thought to myself, how big of an impact can I actually make? I am from Wann, Oklahoma," she said. "But I realized that even the smallest things can make a big difference. If you think you are too small to make a difference, think about a mosquito. Even small gestures can leave a mark that lasts far beyond what anyone expects."