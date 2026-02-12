Posted: Feb 12, 2026 2:42 PMUpdated: Feb 12, 2026 2:42 PM

Ty Loftis

Late Wednesday afternoon, Bartlesville police officers made contact with a victim who alleged a man had violated a protective order violation. Later when the defendant arrived at the Washington County Sheriff's Office, he got an additional felony charge of bringing contraband into the jail.

The victim advised officers that Kaden Daniels had just been at her residence threatening to break the windows of her vehicle and another vehicle in the driveway. A witness, who was there to fix a window, was able to attest to the victim's accounts of the incident.

When speaking with Daniels, he said he was there to get a few of his belongings when the victim told Daniels he wasn't allowed to be there. Dispatch was able to confirm the victim a protective order was put in place on Monday.

Daniels was then placed under arrest and when being searched at the Washington County Jail, officers located a small plastic bag. The bag contained a white crystal like substance, which later field tested positive for methamphetamine.