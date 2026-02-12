Posted: Feb 12, 2026 2:16 PMUpdated: Feb 12, 2026 2:16 PM

Ty Loftis

A Bartlesville woman was seen in Washington County Court on Thursday after allegedly beating her husband. Barbara Morgan is being charged with felony counts of domestic assault and battery with a dangerous weapon and assault and battery on a police officer.

When deputies arrived on scene on Wednesday, they observed the victim to have blood all over his head and neck area. The victim alleged the two were watching television when Morgan accused him of being a child predator, cheating on her and sleeping with underage girls.

An affidavit states Morgan attacked the victim with an open and closed fist. Morgan threw objects at him, swung a pellet gun at his head and chased him in the driveway with a rake. He alleged this was not the first time Morgan had done something like this.

When speaking with Morgan, deputies noticed slurred speech. Morgan said the two got in an argument and accused him of cheating on her and sleeping with her. Morgan said that is as far as the argument with.

When placed under arrest, it is alleged Morgan went limp and fell to the ground. Once deputies picked Morgan back up, she kicked one of the deputies. It is alleged they had two force her into the patrol vehicle.