Posted: Feb 12, 2026 9:07 AMUpdated: Feb 12, 2026 9:07 AM

Nathan Thompson & Sheri Garris

Authorities in Coffeyville, Kan. are still looking for a missing 17-year-old girl.

Olivia Medsker was last seen in Coffeyville on Jan. 26. Authorities say the teen may still be in the Coffeyville area, but may also be on the move. Medsker may be traveling to Goodland in western Kansas or possibly to Missouri.

Medsker is described as 5 feet three inches tall (5'3”), weighing about 100 pounds with blue eyes and brown hair that may have been dyed black. She may wear glasses at times, has multiple ear piercings and a nose piercing. She has tattoos on her right leg and lower right arm.

Anyone who has a tip on Medsker’s location should contact the Coffeyville Police Department at 620-252-6160; the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children at 800-THE-LOST; or call the Kansas Bureau of Investigation at 785-296-4017.