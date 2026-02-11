Posted: Feb 11, 2026 3:45 PMUpdated: Feb 11, 2026 4:56 PM

Ty Loftis

After a lengthy investigation and several continuations, a Hominy man has been found guilty on first degree rape charges. An Osage County jury found Gideon Goodeagle guilty of the charges on Tuesday and recommended a life in prison sentence. Formal sentencing will take place next month.

According to a post on the Hominy Police Department Facebook page, in June 2022, Goodeagle committed the acts and fled to Missouri. A warrant was obtained and they were able to track his phone to a hotel in Springfield. Goodeagle posted a $75,000 bond, but was taken back into police custody following Tuesday's guilty verdict.