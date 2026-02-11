Posted: Feb 11, 2026 2:42 PMUpdated: Feb 11, 2026 2:42 PM

Nathan Thompson

LeeAnn Pressler, who teaches special education at Central Middle School, has been named a finalist for the 2026 Oklahoma Teacher of the Year.

On Wednesday, State Superintendent of Public Instruction Lindel Fields announced 10 finalists from across the state who demonstrate excellence in teaching, leadership, and service in their school communities.

Pressler was named the Bartlesville District Teacher of the Year in 2025 and she was selected for finalist status by a panel of educators, legislators and members of business and nonprofit organizations. As a finalist, she will have to submit a video of her teaching, additional information and be interviewed by a selection committee. The 2026 Oklahoma Teacher of the Year will be announced at the state’s Teacher of the Year Gala in June.

Pressler has served as a special education teacher at Central Middle School since 2014, teaching sixth - eighth grade mathematics and language arts. She earned a Bachelor of Science in Elementary Education, summa cum laude, from Northeastern State University and a Master of Education in Special Education Administration, with honors, from Southeastern Oklahoma State University. She is an active member of the Bartlesville Education Association, the Down Syndrome Association of Tulsa, and the Council for Exceptional Children.

“Oklahoma educators are second to none, and these ten teachers represent the best of the best,” Fields said. “I am incredibly proud of these educators. I hope all Oklahomans can join me in celebrating this accomplishment and expressing our support and appreciation for those who dedicate their lives to our students.”