Posted: Feb 11, 2026 2:34 PMUpdated: Feb 11, 2026 2:34 PM

Nathan Thompson

A former worship minister for a Bartlesville church is accused of embezzling more than $41,000 in church funds and using a security camera system to observe private meetings.

44-year-old Ryan Jacob Cruse was arrested late last week and appeared in Washington County District Court on Wednesday facing one felony count of embezzlement and three felony counts of using electronic or video equipment in a clandestine manner.

According to court records, Cruse was employed at a local church and is accused of using the church's payment card to pay for various personal items over the past three years. Records allege Cruse spent approximately $41,000 on the personal items without permission.

Additionally, Cruse reportedly admitted to the embezzlement accusations and also admitted to using the church's security video system to watch private church meetings and private counseling sessions from home without permission.