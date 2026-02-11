Posted: Feb 11, 2026 9:47 AMUpdated: Feb 11, 2026 9:48 AM

Tom Davis

City of Dewey representatives Lori Herron, Police Chief Jimmy Gray and Police Captain Craig Patterson joined us in studio for KWON's COMMUNITY CONNECTION.

Chief Gray and Captain Patterson announced that they have launched a warrant amnesty program. Chief Gray said, " The program allows people to come in if they have warrants from the past or a current warrant and they can get those taken care of without the fear of going to jail." He added, "If they want to come in, give them a chance to get back into society without fear."

Gray and Patterson said they understand that things happen. Some people just see that initial fine, and think that they can't afford that. Gray said, "We have payment programs. We have things like that that can help them get back on that track."

Gray also reminded listenersd that Dewey Police have a self-reporting system in place to report minor incidents at cityofdewey.com on a form under Forms and Documents.

So you can go on there and you can fill out that form. From there, we are having a little bit of an issue with a couple of the boxes, but, again, you can download that form, email it to that email address. Again, it's reporting at cityofdewey.com. And it just kind of takes some of the pressure off.