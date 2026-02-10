Posted: Feb 10, 2026 4:36 PMUpdated: Feb 10, 2026 4:36 PM

Nathan Thompson

Arvest Wealth Management will host a lunch and learn focused on securing one’s financial future for current and past employees of Phillips 66, ConocoPhillips and Chevron Phillips.

The event is Thursday, Feb. 19 at 12 p.m. at Arvest’s downtown Bartlesville location, 100 SE Frank Phillips Blvd. Lunch will be offered at 11:45 a.m.

“When employment situations change, a variety of options are available for taking distributions from your employer-sponsored retirement savings plan,” said Scott Hopson, Senior Trust Investment Manager for Arvest Wealth Management in Bartlesville. “During our financial planning lunch, we will explore options to access and preserve your employee benefit plans and other assets. The good news is, there are resources available to help you invest and grow your retirement savings.”

Hopson says a professional can help ensure you are factoring in all items that could impact your retirement funds, depending on the option you choose.

“It can be challenging to know if you are making the right decisions when adjusting your retirement savings plan,” he said. “It is possible that professional guidance will provide increased peace of mind and help ensure you are considering the best options for your unique circumstances.”

Arvest Wealth Management does not offer tax or legal advice – consult a professional.